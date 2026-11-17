Batman Forever's Director Nearly Rejected Jim Carrey As The Riddler Until He Saw This Movie
Say what you will about the "Batman" movies of the 1990s, there's no denying that they brought some truly massive star power to the screen. Even "Batman and Robin," often derided as the worst film of the entire franchise, was loaded with A-list actors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, and a cameo appearance by the rapper Coolio. It was 1995's "Batman Forever," though, that gave the series what was arguably its biggest casting coup, when director Joel Schumacher cast Jim Carrey as the Riddler.
At the time, Carrey was experiencing a meteoric rise thanks to the success of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Dumb and Dumber," which both released in 1994 and propelled him to the role of one of Hollywood's most prominent comedic actors. Looking back, putting him opposite Schumacher's campier Caped Crusader seems like a natural fit. Initially, however, Schumacher thought Carrey was simply too young to play the part. As revealed in a 1994 interview with "Comics Scene," the director only changed his mind when he saw Carrey bring another comic book to life on the big scree. As Carrey told the magazine, Schumacher "thought I was a little too young. Then, when he saw the trailer for 'The Mask,' he changed his mind."
Jim Carrey's starring role in The Mask paved the way for his performance as the Riddler
While it went through some significant changes on its way to becoming a film — mostly to tone down the violence that made director Chuck Russell initially think of it as a horror movie and add in way more swing dancing — "The Mask" started out as a comic book by writer John Arcudi and artist Doug Mahnke. Carrey, whose over-the-top delivery and exaggerated impressions made him a breakout star on the sketch comedy show "In Living Color," was the perfect fit for the cartoonish, chaotic madman that emerged when the power of the trickster god Loki wound up in the hands of a relatively lovable loser.
Although he allegedly had a much longer cut of the film that skewed darker and more serious than the final result, Schumacher's take on Batman was heavily influenced by the 1960s TV show, so it makes sense that he'd look for a comic actor to play the Riddler. Long before the Riddler was the dark and murderous villain of "The Batman," he was one of the Dark Knight's sillier foes. Frank Gorshin, who played the Riddler to perfection on that show, was a well-known comedian and impressionist himself, and before Carrey's casting, Robin Williams was considered to be a favorite for the part. Seeing Carrey pull off the menacing silliness of "The Mask" and make that film a huge hit likely did a lot to sell Schumacher on giving Carrey a chance — and the fact that Carrey did it while wearing a lot of green probably didn't hurt either.
Carrey's performance as the Riddler was wildly over the top
As for how it worked out, well, Carrey's performance as Edward Nygma in "Batman Forever" was, to put it charitably, a lot. The Riddler was undoubtedly annoying on purpose, but Carrey into being straight-up grating. Even his co-star thought so, with Tommy Lee Jones (who played Two-Face in the film) famously telling him "I cannot sanction your buffoonery" when they met.
That said, there are some really great parts of his performance, too. While the Riddler was way over the top, the way Carrey plays Edward Nygma as an obsessive fanboy of Val Kilmer's Bruce Wayne, including a scene where he dresses like Wayne down to the glasses while showing off his mind-controlling invention, is actually really solid. It's also the kind of subtle — well, subtle for Carrey, at least — touch that only really worked because of Carrey's youth.