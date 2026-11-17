Say what you will about the "Batman" movies of the 1990s, there's no denying that they brought some truly massive star power to the screen. Even "Batman and Robin," often derided as the worst film of the entire franchise, was loaded with A-list actors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, and a cameo appearance by the rapper Coolio. It was 1995's "Batman Forever," though, that gave the series what was arguably its biggest casting coup, when director Joel Schumacher cast Jim Carrey as the Riddler.

At the time, Carrey was experiencing a meteoric rise thanks to the success of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Dumb and Dumber," which both released in 1994 and propelled him to the role of one of Hollywood's most prominent comedic actors. Looking back, putting him opposite Schumacher's campier Caped Crusader seems like a natural fit. Initially, however, Schumacher thought Carrey was simply too young to play the part. As revealed in a 1994 interview with "Comics Scene," the director only changed his mind when he saw Carrey bring another comic book to life on the big scree. As Carrey told the magazine, Schumacher "thought I was a little too young. Then, when he saw the trailer for 'The Mask,' he changed his mind."