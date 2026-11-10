Why Daniel Radcliffe May Not Watch HBO's Harry Potter TV Series

Will Daniel Radcliffe watch the new Harry Potter TV show on HBO with his family? It seems like he'll be skipping it.

"I don't know if I will [watch], honestly," Radcliffe told the Associated Press (via Deadline). "I've watched, I've been in a lot of Harry Potter already ... and also I don't watch any TV."

That latter claim seems unlikely when you consider that Radcliffe has appeared in a handful of really good TV shows, including one that's running now and happens to be one of the best comedy shows of the year. He brought receipts for this claim, though. "I haven't seen 'Breaking Bad.' I haven't seen 'Mad Men.' I haven't seen some of the like the real classics. So, you know, eight hours is a lot of anything to watch."

Let's be fair: If Radcliffe is being truthful here, he does have some important homework to do. (If he really hasn't watched any television, I'd add some other picks to his queue like "Veep," "Succession," "Vanderpump Rules," and "Fleabag," just to cover a few vital bases.) This also does line up with Radcliffe's apparent attempts, over the years, to distance himself from the wizarding world that made him famous; for those who may not know, the actor played the titular Harry Potter in the original film franchise. In February of 2026, Radcliffe told Parade he wouldn't consider returning to the Harry Potter universe in any way: