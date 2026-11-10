Indiana Jones Star John Rhys-Davies Slams The Dial Of Destiny

James Mangold's 2023 adventure film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" was met with a lot of ambivalence back when it was first released, and star John Rhys-Davies, who has played the role of Sallah in two of the previous movies, wasn't fond of the way it turned out either. In a video interview posted on the Off/Frame Instagram account, Rhys-Davies admitted to being very disappointed in the film, largely because it focused too much on all-new characters, rather than on Indy (Harrison Ford), and himself:

"I'll be honest with you, I was very disappointed in it. The film is meant to be a nostalgia film. They filled the cast up with people we had never met before, so there can be no nostalgia, really. I found the scenes that I'd been promised in the thing were cut immediately after I signed the contract. I think it's a disappointing film."

"Dial of Destiny," despite catching up with Indiana Jones in the year 1969, and featuring Sallah in a small role, was more focused on the adventures of the irascible Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Indy's adult goddaughter and something of a con woman who sells artifacts on the black market. Helena is a great character, I'd say, but Rhys-Davies has a point in that the movie was a little too focused on her, and not on the nostalgic characters the audience paid money to see.

And as an actor, of course, he has every right to be upset about his part being reduced after he signed his contract to appear in the movie. Rhys-Davies doesn't go into detail about what larger role Sallah was to play in "Dial of Destiny," but in the finished film he certainly doesn't play a major role at all.