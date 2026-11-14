Ridley Scott's Blade Runner Used Extra Footage From A Stanley Kubrick Movie

In the American theatrical version of Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi film "Blade Runner," the film had a happy ending for Rick and Rachael.

This was an alteration made to "Blade Runner" after Scott's original cut was not well-received by test audiences. Scott's intended ending involved a weirdly symbolic image of a character examining a piece of origami folded into a unicorn, and Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) walking into an elevator with the replicant Rachael (Sean Young). The ending was ambiguous and downbeat, in the spirit of film noir.

Scott recalled the experience in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that an unnamed investor wanted him to tack on a happy ending where Rick and Rachel drive off into the woods together. In the happy ending, Rick talks in voiceover about how Rachel is a special kind of replicant who can live indefinitely. Harrison Ford is on record about how much he hates that voiceover.

There have been many cuts of "Blade Runner" over the years, and Scott has been very frank about how much he dislikes the "happy ending" that was mandated to him.

Despite the frustration, though, Scott followed orders from his investors. To make that happy ending, Scott consulted with fellow director Stanley Kubrick and managed to get some of Kubrick's footage that was shot for the opening credits of his 1980 horror film "The Shining." The "happy ending" of "Blade Runner" featured a high shot of a lovely wilderness as Rick and Rachael drive off into the woods together. That was actually reused "Shining" footage, granted to Scott with Kubrick's blessing.