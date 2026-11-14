Mads Mikkelsen Delivered His Best Performance In This Unforgettable 2012 Movie

Few European actors have found the blend of native and international success that Mads Mikkelsen has. Born in Denmark, he became a star in his home country during the 1990s and 2000s, his career kicking off with Nicolas Winding Refn's 1996 crime thriller "Pusher." He's since become a favorite of Hollywood productions, too, starting with his role as the Bond villain Le Chiffre in "Casino Royale."

Since then, Mikkelsen has remained a go-to Hollywood bad guy, appearing in blockbusters like Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange." He's also one of the privileged few to have played arguably the most famous screen villain ever, Hannibal Lecter. More than a few would argue Mikkelsen's Lecter in the 2013 TV series "Hannibal" is even better than Anthony Hopkins in "The Silence of the Lambs."

Mikkelsen's razor-sharp cheekbones, intense stare, and European accent instantly code him as "villain" in Hollywood language. When "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" cast him as Galen Erso, a sympathetic scientist conscripted into building the Death Star, it read as casting against type to American audiences. But look at Mikkelsen's Danish resume and you'll find he's a much more diverse actor than the box that Hollywood has stuck him inside. Amusingly, one of those movies — Thomas Vinterberg's "The Hunt" — stars Mikkelsen as a good man mistakenly persecuted as a villain.

Lucas (Mikkelsen) is a Danish kindergarten teacher. One of his students, his best friend Theo's (Thomas Bo Larsen) daughter Klara (Annika Wedderkopp), has a puppy love crush on him. Obviously, he gently turns her down. Klara then vengefully suggests to the school principal that Lucas exposed himself to or molested her. (In reality, as the movie shows, her crude older brother shoved an iPad displaying porn in her face.) The ugly rumor grows out of control, and Lucas' reputation pays the price.