Why Batman: The Animated Series Chose Man-Bat As Its First Villain

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"Batman: The Animated Series" is darker than most superhero cartoons before and since — literally darker. Drawn on black paper, "Batman: The Animated Series" presents Gotham City like an art deco painting mixed with an old Hollywood crime movie. But it wasn't only gangsters that went bump in the night. The very first episode, "On Leather Wings," uses one of the most out-there Batman villains: Man-Bat, aka zoologist Kirk Langstrom (Marc Singer), transformed by a potion into a half-man/half-bat creature like a winged werewolf.

Debuting in 1970's "Detective Comics" #400 by Frank Robbins and Neal Adams, Man-Bat had 20+ years of comics history behind him when "On Leather Wings" was made. But for non-comic fans, that episode would be the first time they'd seen him. According to "Batman: The Animated Series" co-creator Bruce Timm, that's exactly why he was the pilot's villain. In "Modern Masters Volume 3: Bruce Timm," he recounted:

"Man-Bat was chosen specifically [for the first episode] because he wasn't familiar to very many people outside of comic book fans. Nobody had any preconceived notions about him. It wasn't like the Joker, where you had to deal with people expecting him to be Jack Nicholson or Cesar Romero."

"On Leather Wings" was written by Mitch Brian, who had also developed the "Batman" series bible. What became "On Leather Wings" originated as an episode premise in that bible, though with the gruesome detail that Man-Bat was killing tourists, which isn't in the episode as made. Brian has said he pushed for Man-Bat to give the series a dash of the fantastical right off the bat (no pun intended) — "Batman: The Animated Series" could do not just film noir, but also Universal Horror-esque mad science and monsters.