Peter Farrelly's biopic "I Play Rocky" tells the story of a young Sylvester Stallone (Anthony Ippolito) as he rises through his early, sketchy acting career, eventually coming to write and star in 1976's "Rocky," itself one of the best sports movies ever made. The film doesn't sugarcoat Stallone's early struggles, including his run-down apartment, his inability to land good roles as a young actor going by the name of Mike (leading him to work on an adult feature), and the fact that, at one point, he had to sleep on the street.

It also depicts the verbal abuse that he suffered at the hands of his domineering father, Frank Sr, who runs a barbershop and is hardly encouraging. When Stallone relates his acting dreams, Frank tells his son that he isn't handsome enough to be a movie star. Ouch, dad.

Frank is played by Matt Dillon, who exploded onto the cinematic scene in 1979 thanks to his role in Jonathan Kaplan's "Over the Edge," a film so beloved that it inspired both Richard Linklater and Kurt Cobain. Dillon rose to prominence shortly after that, appearing in movies like "Little Darlings," "Liar's Moon," and Francis Ford Coppola's S.E. Hinton adaptations "The Outsiders" and "Rumble Fish."

Indeed, for a spell during the 1980s, Dillon was a teen heartthrob, and his intense performance style and tenacity dictated a steady stream of high-profile work as he got older. That includes his role in Gun Van Sant's 1989 picture "Drugstore Cowboy" (which caused quite a stir) and his turn in Cameron Crowe's 1992 movie "Singles" (one of the 1990s' defining films). From there, he collaborated with Van Sant again when he played a pushy husband in 1995's "To Die For" and had a key role in Frank Oz's mainstream 1997 queer comedy "In & Out.