George Lucas Expected Star Wars To Be Compared To A Sci-Fi Movie He Says Is Even Better

It's easy to underplay just how monumental "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" was at the time of its original theatrical release in 1977. George Lucas' decision to keep the licensing and merchandising rights for the film resulted in a multi-billion-dollar lesson for every studio in Hollywood, while the special effects pioneered by the movie paved the way for the VFX industry we have today. It's also, quite simply, a very good film that combines an eclectic collection of influences to deliver a hugely entertaining space opera with the flair of Westerns and samurai flicks.

Still, while "Star Wars" is typically counted amongst the best sci-fi movies of all time (including by us here at /Film!), Lucas doesn't entirely consider it a sci-fi film. In a 1977 interview with Rolling Stone, he even described the movie as being closer to a Western than, specifically, Stanley Kubrick's classic 1968 sci-fi saga "2001: A Space Odyssey." As Lucas put it:

"I am fairly pleased that they haven't compared it that much to '2001.' Actually, it is being compared more to Westerns than '2001,' which is really what it should be. On a technical level, it can be compared, but personally, I think that '2001' is far superior."

But Lucas wasn't merely being coy about his admiration for Kubrick's movie, he was being practical about the stark differences between the two films. "You know, it had 10 times more money and time, and obviously, it came out better. In special effects, one of the key elements is time and money," he continued. "Most of those special effects in 'Star Wars' were first-time special effects — we shot them, we composited them, and they're in the movie."