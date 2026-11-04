Star Trek Cast A Real-Life American Hero In The Perfect Role

In the image above, you'll see real-life Georgian politician Stacey Abrams, the minority leader of the state's House of Representatives from 2011 through 2017. She played the president of a united Earth in a notable 2022 episode of "Star Trek: Discovery."

The final episode of the fourth season of "Discovery" was called "Coming Home," and it wrapped up a story arc involving the mysterious Species 10-C, an alien species so cognitively and physiologically different from average humanoids that communication proved near-impossible. The species was so different, in fact, it took months of research to get them right.

Species 10-C was responsible for unleashing a widespread gravitational cataclysm called the Dark Matter Anomaly, which was unwittingly poised to do untold destruction on Earth and other worlds. A lot of diplomacy and panic were involved in trying to contact Species 10-C and explain to them what they were doing. /Film reviewed the season, and found it to be a tricky balance between the cosmic and the personal.

Throughout the season, there is chatter about evacuating Earth, and mention of the planet's president. In the 32nd century, when "Discovery" takes place, Earth will still be united, and will have a singular presidential figure overseeing its government. The president appears at the end of "Coming Home" to put a button on the whole season, reiterating that communication and diplomacy are very, very good indeed. It's wholly fitting that a real-life politician like Stacey Abrams should be willing to appear as that character.

Abrams famously ran for governor of Georgia in 2018, but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. She ran again in 2022, but lost to Kemp a second time. She has long been an outspoken advocate for voting rights, and founded the organization Fair Fight Action, which aims to fight against voter suppression. She's quite well-suited to appear in the futuristic utopia of "Star Trek."