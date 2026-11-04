Star Trek Cast A Real-Life American Hero In The Perfect Role
In the image above, you'll see real-life Georgian politician Stacey Abrams, the minority leader of the state's House of Representatives from 2011 through 2017. She played the president of a united Earth in a notable 2022 episode of "Star Trek: Discovery."
The final episode of the fourth season of "Discovery" was called "Coming Home," and it wrapped up a story arc involving the mysterious Species 10-C, an alien species so cognitively and physiologically different from average humanoids that communication proved near-impossible. The species was so different, in fact, it took months of research to get them right.
Species 10-C was responsible for unleashing a widespread gravitational cataclysm called the Dark Matter Anomaly, which was unwittingly poised to do untold destruction on Earth and other worlds. A lot of diplomacy and panic were involved in trying to contact Species 10-C and explain to them what they were doing. /Film reviewed the season, and found it to be a tricky balance between the cosmic and the personal.
Throughout the season, there is chatter about evacuating Earth, and mention of the planet's president. In the 32nd century, when "Discovery" takes place, Earth will still be united, and will have a singular presidential figure overseeing its government. The president appears at the end of "Coming Home" to put a button on the whole season, reiterating that communication and diplomacy are very, very good indeed. It's wholly fitting that a real-life politician like Stacey Abrams should be willing to appear as that character.
Abrams famously ran for governor of Georgia in 2018, but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. She ran again in 2022, but lost to Kemp a second time. She has long been an outspoken advocate for voting rights, and founded the organization Fair Fight Action, which aims to fight against voter suppression. She's quite well-suited to appear in the futuristic utopia of "Star Trek."
Georgia politician Stacey Abrams played the president of Earth on Star Trek: Discovery
The end of "Coming Home" involves Earth rejoining the United Federation of Planets, an organization that had fallen by the wayside in the previous few centuries. Stacey Abrams has a scene with Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the show's lead character in which the President of United Earth is presented as somewhat regal, although Abrams, not an actress, brings a grounded officiousness to the role as well. When she says, "United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words," it sounds like a speech that a 21st-century Earth politician might say.
Martin-Green was blown away to be working with Abrams, something she gushed about in an interview with Deadline. She said:
"I'm still floored when I think about Stacey gracing us with her presence in our Season 4 finale. [...] We spent so much of our time fanning out and pretending to be cool in her midst. [...] She's a legend in the making and a civil hero, and she was an absolute delight to work with. [...] She wowed us with her charm, humility, and generosity, and she whipped out some acting chops too! [...] It was an honor for me as a Black woman to stand with her in the story. It's an experience I'll cherish for the rest of my life."
Abrams is cherished throughout the American political landscape. In 2019, she was selected to deliver the response to the President's State of the Union address, and she was even buzzed about as a potential running mate for presidential candidate Joe Biden. The New York Times cited Abrams as a major influence on boosting voter turnout in her state.
What Stacey Abrams said about her Star Trek cameo
Stacey Abrams seems to believe that everyone should have a voice in American elections, which is a philosophy that falls very neatly in line with the overall egalitarian thinking behind "Star Trek." If anyone was to be present for Earth to rejoin the Federation, Abrams certainly fit the bill.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams has long been a fan of "Star Trek," and was well aware of the rise of Captain Michael Burnham. Abrams wanted to be involved in "Star Trek: Discovery" no matter what plotline was being explored. She posted a video to her Twitter/X account, and was quoted as saying:
"Whatever the story was, I wanted to be a part of it because watching Michael Burnham come into her power as captain, watching this party-crew reclaim itself — not only in a new era but in a new space that is so reminiscent of what they remembered but so different — that, to me, speaks of why we do the work we do in politics. [...] It's about giving people hope and giving them a better life and creating this vision of what is possible."
Abrams has long stood up for justice, fairness, and equality. One can find ample evidence online tracing her stances on issues like criminal justice reform, her belief in the power of public education, and her need to address her state's maternal health crisis. She possesses a progressive standpoint politically, which is fitting for the overall progressive attitudes of "Star Trek, so this was smart casting. As we mentioned in our own article ranking the best "Star Trek" guest stars, Abrams and "Star Trek" both remind us that the future can be better.