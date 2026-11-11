Does Marvel's VisionQuest Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The end of a trilogy that started back in 2020 is upon us. The "WandaVision" trilogy is one of the most significant pieces of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, focusing on Wanda Maximoff and Vision's complicated relationship and the characters who are connected to them. With "VisionQuest" reaching its conclusion, the trilogy has been capped off. But is it all over once the credits start to roll on the final episode? Or is there more to it?

This series brings back Paul Bettany as Vision for what is presumably one last ride. It also brings back James Spader as Ultron more than a decade later. How exactly is Ultron alive in "VisionQuest?" That's one of many questions the show has answered during its run.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notorious for including post-credits scenes in its movies and TV shows. Some of them have been very good and consequential, such as Thanos arriving in "The Avengers." Some of Marvel's worst post-credits scenes? Not so good. Whatever shape they take, it's always reasonable to wonder whether or not a given MCU project contains a credits scene or two.

That brings us back to the "VisonQuest" season finale. We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the show's credits scene situation. Do you need to stick around? Or can you find something else to watch once the credits roll? Seriously, we're not going to spoil anything significant. We're just here to arm viewers with necessary information. With that out of the way, let's get into it.