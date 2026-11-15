Michael Bay And David Fincher Worked Together On An Unexpected Project That Still Holds Up Today

In Meat Loaf's version of what happened with the "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" music video, the video was an idea had by the singer which changed hands from David Fincher to Michael Bay. However, according to Propaganda Films producer Joni Sighvatsson, it was his idea to pass the torch from Fincher to Bay, and as such, the video ended up being the one and only collaboration between the two filmmakers. As he recalled:

"Fincher was very expensive. He and the label were at an impasse over the Meat Loaf video, so I said, 'Why don't we just give this to Michael Bay?' Fincher gave it to Bay, we ended up spending $750,000, and it was a seminal video. Michael directed, and it was David's concept. That was the first and last time Fincher and Bay collaborated."

It's very possible that Sighvatsson is merely aggrandizing the story of the "I'd Do Anything for Love" video, making it sound like it's the result of two now-famous auteurs rather than just one. Or it's possible that he and Meat Loaf have hazy memories of what went down and how. All we really have to go on is the video itself, which remains one of the most visually rapturous short films of the 1990s. It's the most perfect visual encapsulation of Meat Loaf's sound, all theatricality and opera. It's got Bay's fingerprints all over it, of course, from a fetishization of hardware and sunsets to the way every woman is shot like a supermodel. Yet the video's Gothic flavor and trappings feel more Fincheresque. However it happened, the video is a gift, and we should probably thank all three men for it.