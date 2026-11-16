When Clint Eastwood made his 1982 jet-based thriller "Firefox," he had a great deal of trouble with the aerial special effects. The film includes many shots of high-speed aircraft, all of them filmed against sky-colored backgrounds or snowy climes, and Eastwood had trouble eliminating the hard dark matte lines that result from piecing such special effects shots together on a physical film strip. Luckily, Eastwood was able to employ John Dykstra, the Academy Award-winning special effects man from "Star Wars," to help solve the problem.

In a behind-the-scenes documentary about "Firefox," Eastwood voiced his complaints about the matte problems he had with the plane scenes in "Firefox," alluding to the fact that earthbound planes are harder to visually realize than, say, spaceships. Matte lines in starship scenes, you see, can be hidden in the blackness of space. Dykstra was also interviewed in the same documentary, and he explained that the VFX for "Firefox" were more difficult than "Star Wars" "by a factor of ten" because of the matte problem.

Dykstra was enthused to share his techniques on how he filmed the fast-streaking sky required for fast-moving plane scenes, as he was able to achieve the effect by using a very slow-motion camera — very, very slow-motion, clicking off "a frame or two" every second — while shooting footage of the sky in a Learjet that was traveling 350 miles per hour. Most film cameras shoot at 24 frames per second, so Dykstra noted that filming in such a way forced them to cover a lot of physical space very quickly.