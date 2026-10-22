Denzel Washington's 148-Minute Historical Epic Is Officially Netflix's Biggest Streaming Hit

Denzel Washington is one of the most bankable movie stars working today, and he's just as popular on streaming as he is at the multiplexes. Whenever a film featuring arguably our best living actor appears on one of the major streamers, it typically shoots straight into the service's top 10, if not the #1 spot. This is certainly the case with Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II," which knocked "Animals" out of first place the day it debuted this week.

"Gladiator II" seems destined to be a dad movie like the original, even though it only earned a Cinemascore of "B" from polled moviegoers (whereas the first film received an A). It's absolutely inferior to "Gladiator," which received better reviews and won the Oscar for Best Picture, but if you're looking to drift in and out of consciousness on the couch on a rainy Saturday, it's got enough brutal spectacle (and sharks!) to keep you entertained for 148 minutes. And while the performances are mostly terrific (Paul Mescal struggles to match Pedro Pascal's physical prowess), the only reason "Gladiator II" will have the longevity of its predecessor is Washington, who is having a ball as the devious Macrinus.