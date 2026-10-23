An Acclaimed Disney Animator Made One Of 2026's Best Shows (And It's Streaming For Free)

2026 has seen some truly outstanding animated TV shows make their way into the world, particularly in the sci-fi and fantasy genres. For the most part, though, these have been massive productions with big budgets and major studios backing them. But in addition to all those titles, there's an animated series that quietly made its return this year after its pilot episode was released in late 2025 to great acclaim.

The show in question? "Knights of Guinevere," an Australian independent web series created by Dana Terrace, Zach Marcus, and John Bailey Owen. Terrace, of course, is best known as the creator of "The Owl House," a phenomenal Disney animated series with some truly disturbing moments for a kids' show. And just like that series uses a fantasy setting to explore some complex subjects and create a vast world with its own intricate lore, "Knights of Guinevere" has proven to be an ambitious project with fantastic visuals and plenty of unsettling imagery — only amped up for adult audiences.

"Knights of Guinevere" takes place in a floating, planet-sized amusement park known as, well, Park Planet, whose mascot is an android princess named Guinevere (Eden Riegel). Story-wise, the show follows an engineer and a factory worker from a town on the surface below the park as they come across a damaged Guinevere android, which eventually leads to all hell breaking loose. The result is one of the best shows of 2026, and it's streaming for absolutely free on Glitch Productions' official YouTube channel.