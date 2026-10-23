An Acclaimed Disney Animator Made One Of 2026's Best Shows (And It's Streaming For Free)
2026 has seen some truly outstanding animated TV shows make their way into the world, particularly in the sci-fi and fantasy genres. For the most part, though, these have been massive productions with big budgets and major studios backing them. But in addition to all those titles, there's an animated series that quietly made its return this year after its pilot episode was released in late 2025 to great acclaim.
The show in question? "Knights of Guinevere," an Australian independent web series created by Dana Terrace, Zach Marcus, and John Bailey Owen. Terrace, of course, is best known as the creator of "The Owl House," a phenomenal Disney animated series with some truly disturbing moments for a kids' show. And just like that series uses a fantasy setting to explore some complex subjects and create a vast world with its own intricate lore, "Knights of Guinevere" has proven to be an ambitious project with fantastic visuals and plenty of unsettling imagery — only amped up for adult audiences.
"Knights of Guinevere" takes place in a floating, planet-sized amusement park known as, well, Park Planet, whose mascot is an android princess named Guinevere (Eden Riegel). Story-wise, the show follows an engineer and a factory worker from a town on the surface below the park as they come across a damaged Guinevere android, which eventually leads to all hell breaking loose. The result is one of the best shows of 2026, and it's streaming for absolutely free on Glitch Productions' official YouTube channel.
Knights of Guinevere has a killer premise, but the wait between episodes might actually kill you
The first two episodes of "Knights of Guinevere" do a great job of establishing an intriguing mystery surrounding the many secrets of Park Planet, Guinevere, and the abuse perpetrated by the theme park's owners. Even in a short time, the show builds a vast mythology around the park and its many areas and history, with Glitch Productions delivering some striking 2D animated visuals (which are all the more impressive considering this is the studio's first time breaking away from 3D animation).
The only downside (and it's a big one) is that "Knights of Guinevere" is still very much an independent project. As such, regardless of its performance on YouTube, its release schedule is far from ideal. To be sure, fans had to wait an entire year for the second episode to drop after the pilot debuted, with Episode 3 not slated to arrive until January 2027 and Episode 4 projected to premiere the following April.
Still, this is very much a show made for people who were not happy with the way Disney treated "The Owl House" (to the point that Dana Terrace asked people to pirate the series rather than support Disney+). This show has adult themes, quite a lot of gore and blood, and it's not exactly difficult to discern what inspired its theme park setting and princess mascot. Still, this dark fantasy sci-fi series drips with atmosphere and heart as it tells an angry story about the dangers of consumerism and its relationship with art.