Why Cammy From Street Fighter (2026) Looks So Familiar
Fans of Capcom's "Street Fighter" video game series know that the character of Cammy first appeared in 1993's "Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers," a spin-off of the immensely popular "Street Fighter II" arcade game from 1991. Cammy is the character with the long blonde braids, the thong bodysuit, the painted-on leg camouflage, and the beret. According to that game's lore, she belonged to a special forces outfit called Delta Red.
In the 1994 "Street Fighter" movie, Cammy was played by Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, but in Kitao Sakurai's new "Street Fighter" film, Cammy is played by Thai-born Australian actress Mel Jarnson. "Street Fighter" proved to be Jarnson's second major fight-based video game role, as she had already played the villainous character of Nitara in Simon McQuoid's lackluster 2021 film "Mortal Kombat." She didn't return for "Mortal Kombat II," as the bat-winged Nitara was killed by Kung Lao (Max Huang).
"Mortal Kombat" marked her feature debut, but Jarnsen had previously appeared in a few shorts and had small parts on the Australian TV shows "Harrow" (opposite Ioan Gruffudd) and "Between Two Worlds." Neither show offered her a major role, so "Mortal Kombat" was a coup for the actress.
After "Mortal Kombat," the door was kicked open, as it were. In 2022, Jarnson appeared in the Liam Neeson-starring thriller "Blacklight," playing a political activist who is assassinated early in the film, firing up the movie's action. In 2024, she played one of the main characters in Chuck Russell's little-seen remake of "Witchboard," which actually got some pretty good reviews. Early in 2026, Jarnsen landed a co-leading role in the low-budget survival thriller "Killer Whale" alongside Virginia Gardner. Cammy is not Jarnson's largest role, but it's certainly one of her most melodramatic.
Cammy was played by Australian actress Mel Jarnson, star of Mortal Kombat
On TV, Mel Jarnson also appeared in the Australian comedy show "Caught," the crime drama "Black Snow," and she also turned up on "NCIS: Sydney." The actress is establishing a firm foothold in the industry, and seems to be in the "career upswing" stage of her career. Cammy is a very visible and fun part.
I would be remiss not to mention that a large part of Cammy's appeal as a character was her sex appeal. Her skimpy outfit was certainly striking, and I recall several junior high school buddies making lascivious comments about the animation surrounding some of Cammy's specific body parts. As the "Street Fighter" series has continued to expand over the decades, however, the character has been given more and more backstory, even if her initial draw was largely prurient.
In the 2026 movie, Cammy is a villainous character, doing the bidding of the wicked M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), the dictator of the nation of Shadaloo. Cammy doesn't play a very large role in Kitao Sakurai's movie, at least not large enough to get a passing mention in /Film's review of the film. But the movie features so many characters that most of them are relegated to subplots or mere fighting opponents. You can read our full character guide on /Film to get acquainted with the players.
As of this writing, Jarnson is scheduled to appear in the upcoming Gerard Butler/Hayley Atwell hostage actioner "Empire City," playing a character named Leda, the sidekick of a character played by Omari Hardwick. "Empire City" will also star Danny Houston and Evan Handler. Time will tell if it's a hit, but with the success of "Street Fighter" at the box office, she's still firmly on the rise.