Why Cammy From Street Fighter (2026) Looks So Familiar

Fans of Capcom's "Street Fighter" video game series know that the character of Cammy first appeared in 1993's "Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers," a spin-off of the immensely popular "Street Fighter II" arcade game from 1991. Cammy is the character with the long blonde braids, the thong bodysuit, the painted-on leg camouflage, and the beret. According to that game's lore, she belonged to a special forces outfit called Delta Red.

In the 1994 "Street Fighter" movie, Cammy was played by Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, but in Kitao Sakurai's new "Street Fighter" film, Cammy is played by Thai-born Australian actress Mel Jarnson. "Street Fighter" proved to be Jarnson's second major fight-based video game role, as she had already played the villainous character of Nitara in Simon McQuoid's lackluster 2021 film "Mortal Kombat." She didn't return for "Mortal Kombat II," as the bat-winged Nitara was killed by Kung Lao (Max Huang).

"Mortal Kombat" marked her feature debut, but Jarnsen had previously appeared in a few shorts and had small parts on the Australian TV shows "Harrow" (opposite Ioan Gruffudd) and "Between Two Worlds." Neither show offered her a major role, so "Mortal Kombat" was a coup for the actress.

After "Mortal Kombat," the door was kicked open, as it were. In 2022, Jarnson appeared in the Liam Neeson-starring thriller "Blacklight," playing a political activist who is assassinated early in the film, firing up the movie's action. In 2024, she played one of the main characters in Chuck Russell's little-seen remake of "Witchboard," which actually got some pretty good reviews. Early in 2026, Jarnsen landed a co-leading role in the low-budget survival thriller "Killer Whale" alongside Virginia Gardner. Cammy is not Jarnson's largest role, but it's certainly one of her most melodramatic.