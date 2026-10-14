First Street Fighter (2026) Reactions Are Here, And Critics Have A Lot To Say

Video games are the new superheroes in Hollywood, as the industry is finally realizing how to properly adapt games without making them suck with horrible costumes, bad effects, and terrible screenplays that don't resemble their source materials at all (if you're morbidly curious about the worst video game movies, check out our list here). Instead, the past decade has seen movies and TV shows based on video games that know when to translate the world or even the mechanics of video games, while telling original stories best suited for the TV or film medium.

It's why some of the best video game adaptations are those of games without much of an actual plot, like "Sonic the Hedgehog" or "Arcane." We saw this recently in the excellent "Resident Evil" movie, which doesn't adapt any particular game but captures the feeling of playing a "Resident Evil" game.

Now, we're getting "Street Fighter," another attempt at capturing one of the biggest fighting game franchises of all time after two "Mortal Kombat" movies, and a bad (yet still fun) '90s adaptation. With an impressive cast of character actors, comedians, action movie legends, and even wrestlers, there are many reasons to be excited about this movie.

But now that Kitao Sakurai's "Street Fighter" has screened for the media, the first reactions from critics are here, praising the film's humor and visuals, while recognizing it has a lot of issues in not committing to a tone and direction.

/Film's own Bill Bria said on Twitter this is "one sexy looking movie, from the mixed medium elements to its color-saturated palette to its impeccably attractive cast," while also stating it "loses the plot one too many times, and its fight scenes begin to feel less like a treat and more like a distraction."