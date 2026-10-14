Roy Scheider Appeared In Two Sequels To A Horror Box Office Flop

Remember Patrick Lussier's 2000 horror film "Dracula 2000?" You may not (it's a pretty sucky movie), but if you do, did you also know that "Dracula 2000" had two direct-to-video sequels, and that Roy Scheider was in both of them?

When the Gregorian calendar rolled over to the year 2000, many filmmakers took advantage of the epoch by slapping "2000" onto their film titles. There was "Godzilla 2000," "The Blues Brothers 2000," "Fantasia 2000," "Pokemon: The Movie 2000," etc. Lussier's "Dracula 2000" was just another member of the bandwagon and, like most of the aforementioned movies, it stinks out loud. It has a 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 70 reviews, and it wasn't successful at the box office. On a budget of $54 million, it only made $47.1 million back.

Action film fans might only know "Dracula 2000" for the fact that Gerard Butler played Dracula. Many may not even remember that the flick also featured Christopher Plummer as Van Helsing, and a great cast otherwise. Johnny Lee Miller plays Van Helsing's apprentice, Simon, and he was backed by Jennifer Esposito, Jeri Ryan, Omar Epps, Nathan Fillion, and Colleen Ann Fitzpatrick a.k.a. Vitamin C. The film posited that Count Dracula actually began his life as Judas Iscariot. One of the only good things to come out of "Dracula 2000" was /Film's speculative article about what might happen if Dracula 2000 fought Seth Gecko from "From Dusk Till Dawn."

Despite the film's failure, the caprices of Hollywood dictated that "Dracula 2000" left some kind of cultural impression, and sequels were put into production. Almost none of the same actors returned for the sequels, however, and Roy Scheider stepped in as the big celebrity "get."