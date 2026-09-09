Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Badly Failing Its Key Female Characters

Over the course of three seasons, Rebecca grew into someone who could handle any obstacle in her path. So naturally, Season 4 begins with an extended bit about how she's so psychotic for barbecue that she can't take a bite without spilling sauce all over herself. What? OK, fine — a swing and a miss, but since that (thankfully) only lasted one episode, let's look past it.

Back in London, Rebecca is dressed down by assistant coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds) for giving Ted the head coaching job without considering a woman for the position. This sends Rebecca into a defensive spiral of overly performative feminism that lasts for multiple episodes and — I cannot stress this enough — is painful to watch. The situation is forced, her reaction makes little sense given what we know of the character, and worst of all, the jokes aren't funny. Strike 2.

Then there's her dynamic with Matthijs (Matteo van der Grijn). I suspect Rebecca's behavior here is an attempt to humanize the character, but this entire subplot doesn't work for me, either. We're meant to believe that the supremely competent and confident Rebecca Welton can't simultaneously hold down a relationship and maintain her job duties? Maybe I'd buy that from Season 1 Rebecca, but by the time the show "concluded" in Season 3, the writers had done so much work to build her up that it strains credulity to now watch her stumble so drastically.

By Episode 6, the Rebecca/Matthijs relationship has deteriorated to the point that she's trying to track his location on her phone. Women be crazy, amirite? It doesn't matter that the two characters ultimately reconnect by the episode's end — no schmaltzy rendition of "Auld Lang Syne" is going to make me forget how this show has done her so incredibly dirty.