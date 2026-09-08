Remain Trailer: Horror Master M. Night Shyamalan Teams Up With Romance Maestro Nicholas Sparks

I'm from Philadelphia, which means Philly's own M. Night Shyamalan is something of a hero of mine. Shyamalan's career has been a bit of a rollercoaster: "The Sixth Sense" made him a big deal, but his filmography went through a bit of a lull, at least in the eyes of some critics and moviegoers. "The Village" seemed to be the turning point for many, but I've long maintained that that film is one of Shyamalan's best.

After some box office struggles, Shyamalan bounced back with the hit "The Visit," and he's been riding high ever since, at least in terms of financial success. I've enjoyed the majority of his comeback films (with the exception of "Glass," which was a disappointment). Lots of folks seemed turned off by his most recent movie "Trap," but I think it rules.

Anyway, all that said, I'm not entirely sold on "Remain" yet. The trailer is intentionally vague, but the cover of the book that inspired the film calls it "a supernatural love story," so you can probably figure out what's going on here, or at least take a guess. "Remain" arrives in theaters on Valentine's Day 2027.