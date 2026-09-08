John Wayne And Rita Hayworth Starred In This Passionate '60s Movie Streaming On Prime Video

You'd be forgiven for having never heard of Henry Hathway's 1964 drama "Circus World," as it was terribly unpopular when it first came out and hasn't undergone any kind of critical reappraisal since. Indeed, the movie flopped at the box office and quickly became a footnote in cinema history, being noted only by John Wayne completists.

"Circus World" also seemed to be an echo of the success of Cecil B. DeMille's famously bloated Best Picture Oscar winner "The Greatest Show on Earth" from 12 years prior, as it, too, was a lamentation of the fading institution of the traveling circus. That film, however, was a commercial hit (one that was later turned into a TV show, no less), so much so that studios were still chasing its ghost over a decade later. Think about how Disney keeps trying to recreate the success of its first "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie with other theme park adaptations, resulting in massive flops like "Tomorrowland." Some hits are hard to let go of.

It's worth noting that "The Greatest Show on Earth" is now considered one of the worst Best Picture Oscar winners in history, so imitating it has always been a bad idea from a quality standpoint. "Circus World" might have been hoping to hit it big in theaters, but there wasn't a chance in Hades it would be a good movie.

All the same, it attracted the likes of Wayne and Rita Hayworth. The latter plays Lili Alfredo, the lost ladylove of Wayne's character, Wild West circus star Matt Masters, and a former circus performer who has since turned to heavy drinking. In addition, Claudia Cardinale plays Matt and Lili's daughter, Toni Alfredo, a circus talent scout. Curious souls can currently watch the passionate epic on Prime Video.