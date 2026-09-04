Harry Potter Season 2 Cast: HBO Reveals Dobby, Tom Riddle And Ginny Weasley Actors

Three new roles have officially been announced for Season 2 of HBO's Harry Potter series — which we can safely assume will be titled "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" — before Season 1 premieres at the end of 2026.

As reported by Variety, house-elf Dobby, Ginny Weasley, and Tom Riddle will be played by Lenny Rush, Bonnie Hill, and Billy Barratt. Considering that HBO's main guy Kit Harington is officially set to play that season's Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Gilderoy Lockhart, it's nice to see some lesser-knowns getting involved in this project (although Barratt admittedly just starred in Danny and Michael Philippou's acclaimed 2025 horror flick "Bring Her Back"). In the Harry Potter film franchise, these pivotal roles in the second movie, also titled "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," were handled by Toby Jones, Bonnie Wright, and Christian Coulson, respectively.

These actors join fellow (relative) newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, taking the reins from the Harry Potter movies' "golden trio" Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.