Gal Gadot's 84-Minute Action Thriller Is Officially Prime Video's Biggest Streaming Hit

Once upon a time, back when the world made more sense, we had a glorious thing known as "direct to video." Movies that were lower budget than big studio pics and not quite up to snuff wouldn't get a theatrical release; instead, they would be sent straight to VHS (later, DVD), where they would be discovered by film fans looking for something to watch. A lot of times, these movies were pretty lousy. But every so often, you'd find a diamond in the rough. Of course, the video store no longer exists (outside of a few boutique exceptions), which means the direct to video days are gone — but not forgotten.

Now we have direct to streaming movies instead. Many of the modern movies that go right to streaming are actually a bit higher quality than the old direct to video titles, while others are clearly just junk cobbled together to get some eyeballs focused on a streaming service. Which brings us to "The Runner," a new action thriller featuring Gal Gadot that went straight to Prime Video. Critics tore the film to shreds (it's currently sitting at 9% on Rotten Tomatoes), but Prime subscribers are all-in on the flick for now, as it's become the number 1 movie on Prime Video (according to FlixPatrol).