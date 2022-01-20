The Desperate Hour Trailer: Negotiating With A School Shooter
Is your blood pressure okay? Your stress level? Maybe check those before you watch the new trailer for the upcoming film "The Desperate Hour." The Vertical Entertainment film starring Naomi Watts ("Mulholland Drive," "King Kong"), Colton Gobbo ("Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," "Titans"), and Sierra Maltby ("Jupiter's Legacy") is going to upset you in ways that no horror movie ever could. "The Desperate Hour" is a film about a family dealing with a loss, when a school shooting happens. The mom Amy (Watts) has taken a personal day and is out running in the woods when she gets a phone alert about the shooting. She finds out that her son is one of the hostages, and as she tries to negotiate with the shooter, her service keeps going in and out.
As someone who runs, and who has gotten bad news while in an area that has spotty service, I cannot begin to tell you how terrifying that is. Watching the panic in her face ... let's just say it hits a little too close to home, and it might for you as well. Certainly with the rash of school shootings over the last decade, it's something that everyone can at least understand.
The Desperate Hour Trailer
Amy seems to have a particular set of skills that might help her here, but it's a mystery as to why she has them. Perhaps we'll find out over the course of the film. But until then, maybe just go running where there is good service, okay? Just a suggestion.
Here is the official synopsis for the film:
Unfolding in real time, THE DESPERATE HOUR is a "riveting and pulse pounding" thriller from award-winning director Phillip Noyce. Recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Academy Award-nominee Naomi Watts) is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. As she's on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son's school. Miles away, on foot in the dense forest, Amy desperately races against time to save her son.
"The Desperate Hour" (which is listed as "Lakewood" on IMDB) is directed by Phillip Noyce ("Gone Baby Gone," "Salt," "Clear and Present Danger") and written by Chris Sparling ("Buried," "The Sea of Trees").
"The Desperate Hour" will hit theaters on February 25, 2022.