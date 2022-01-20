The Desperate Hour Trailer: Negotiating With A School Shooter

Is your blood pressure okay? Your stress level? Maybe check those before you watch the new trailer for the upcoming film "The Desperate Hour." The Vertical Entertainment film starring Naomi Watts ("Mulholland Drive," "King Kong"), Colton Gobbo ("Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," "Titans"), and Sierra Maltby ("Jupiter's Legacy") is going to upset you in ways that no horror movie ever could. "The Desperate Hour" is a film about a family dealing with a loss, when a school shooting happens. The mom Amy (Watts) has taken a personal day and is out running in the woods when she gets a phone alert about the shooting. She finds out that her son is one of the hostages, and as she tries to negotiate with the shooter, her service keeps going in and out.

As someone who runs, and who has gotten bad news while in an area that has spotty service, I cannot begin to tell you how terrifying that is. Watching the panic in her face ... let's just say it hits a little too close to home, and it might for you as well. Certainly with the rash of school shootings over the last decade, it's something that everyone can at least understand.