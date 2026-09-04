The Martian's Most Controversial Casting Choice Explained By Author Andy Weir
In Ridley Scott's 2015 film "The Martian," based on the novel by Andy Weir, Matt Damon plays an astronaut named Mark Watney who, due to an unexpected storm, is stranded on the surface of Mars during a study mission. Because Watney is so resourceful, he finds a way to survive on Mars, making the most of the shelter left behind.
Given the time it takes for spacecraft to travel from Earth to Mars, a rescue mission is nigh impossible. Watney would have to survive for years before anyone could return to Mars and bring him home. There are many frantic scenes in "The Martian" of various administrators and mission command wonks wondering how a rescue mission might even be possible, and the bad optics it would produce if they didn't bother to try.
The office-bound characters are played by a who's-who of recognizable actors. Jeff Daniels plays Teddy, the main NASA administrator. Kristen Wiig plays Annie, the director of media relations. Most notably for this article, Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Vincent Kapoor, NASA's Director of Mars Missions.
One might note that "Kapoor" is an Indian surname, while Chiwetel Ejiofor is a British actor with Nigerian-descent parents. Indeed, the character in Weir's original book was named Venkat, which led most readers to assume he was of Indian descent. Why cast Ejiofor in the role?
Luckily, Weir answered that question in a 2015 Reddit AMA, explaining that the original actor cast as Kapoor was Bollywood superstar Irrfan Khan, but that he dropped out due to scheduling issues. Ejiofor was the next biggest star the casting directors could secure at the last minute.
Chiwetel Ejiofor was a last-second replacement for Irrfan Khan in The Martian
Irrfan Khan, of course, was well known in his native India and starred in dozens of Bollywood movies in his career. Americans might best know him from his roles in Hollywood blockbusters like "The Amazing Spider-Man" (he played Rajit, Curt Connors' boss) and "Jurassic World." Kahn also played the narrator character in "The Life of Pi" and a cop in "Slumdog Millionaire." Tragically, he died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 53.
As Andy Weir put it, Irrfan Khan was already cast as Venkat Kapoor but had to drop out, leading to a last-minute casting change to Chiwetel Ejiofor. In his words:
"They had Irrfan Khan lined up for the role, but then a Bollywood contract of his had an unexpected snag and he wasn't able to make the schedule needed for 'The Martian.' This was about three weeks before filming started. So they had to scramble to get a replacement. They no longer had the luxury of targeting an ethnicity. They had to get the biggest name they could get on mega-short notice. That turned out to be Chiwetel. And he did a fantastic job as Kapoor, so everything worked out well in the end."
When Ejiofor was cast as Kapoor, the character's name was changed to Vincent. Also, in the book, Venkat Kapoor said he was Hindu, while in the movie, Vincent Kapoor said that he was both Hindu and a Baptist. There was a minor scandal about Ejiofor's casting, as some AAPI activist groups felt that the Kapoor character's ethnicity had been erased. This was also an issue with a character named Mindy Park, played by Mackenzie Davis.
Other casting contrversies in The Martian
According to a 2015 article in Variety, an activist group called The Media Action Network for Asian-Americans, or MANAA, accused "The Martian" director Ridley Scott of whitewashing Andy Weir's novel. MANAA has historically pointed out the many times when Hollywood movies adapt Asian characters to the big screen and cast Caucasian actors in their place. They had previously criticized the white actors in the live-action adaptation of "The Last Airbender," the casting of Emma Stone as a Polynesian character in "Aloha," the transformation of Asian people into white characters in "21," and the casting of Scarlett Johansson in "Ghost in the Shell." MANAA was also critical of Ridley Scott's 2014 movie "Exodus: Gods and Kings," which cast white actors like Christian Bale and Joel Edgerton (from Wales and Australia, respectively) as Moses and Ramses.
Not only did MANAA take issue with the Kapoor character being replaced by a Black British actor, but they also pointed out that one of the supporting characters in Andy Weir's "The Martian," Mindy Park, was assumed to be of Korean descent. In the movie, Mindy was played by white Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis.
According to an article in MTV News, Andy Weir addressed the casting controversies, defending the casting of Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mackenzie Davis. Weir noted that while "Park" is a common Korean surname, he actually never wrote the character's ethnicity on the page. Indeed, few characters have physical descriptions. He also noted that having a Black actor playing a character named Kapoor was fine, as Kapoor was an American character, and his lineage could have come from anywhere. In America, a Black man can indeed be named Vincent Kapoor.