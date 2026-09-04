The Martian's Most Controversial Casting Choice Explained By Author Andy Weir

In Ridley Scott's 2015 film "The Martian," based on the novel by Andy Weir, Matt Damon plays an astronaut named Mark Watney who, due to an unexpected storm, is stranded on the surface of Mars during a study mission. Because Watney is so resourceful, he finds a way to survive on Mars, making the most of the shelter left behind.

Given the time it takes for spacecraft to travel from Earth to Mars, a rescue mission is nigh impossible. Watney would have to survive for years before anyone could return to Mars and bring him home. There are many frantic scenes in "The Martian" of various administrators and mission command wonks wondering how a rescue mission might even be possible, and the bad optics it would produce if they didn't bother to try.

The office-bound characters are played by a who's-who of recognizable actors. Jeff Daniels plays Teddy, the main NASA administrator. Kristen Wiig plays Annie, the director of media relations. Most notably for this article, Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Vincent Kapoor, NASA's Director of Mars Missions.

One might note that "Kapoor" is an Indian surname, while Chiwetel Ejiofor is a British actor with Nigerian-descent parents. Indeed, the character in Weir's original book was named Venkat, which led most readers to assume he was of Indian descent. Why cast Ejiofor in the role?

Luckily, Weir answered that question in a 2015 Reddit AMA, explaining that the original actor cast as Kapoor was Bollywood superstar Irrfan Khan, but that he dropped out due to scheduling issues. Ejiofor was the next biggest star the casting directors could secure at the last minute.