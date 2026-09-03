This Forgotten Fantasy Sitcom Is A '50s Gem With Episodes Streaming For Free On Tubi

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Novelist Thorne Smith first published his book "Topper" in 1926, with its sequel, "Topper Takes a Trip" coming out in 1932. The books follow a stodgy old banker named Cosmo Topper as he comes into the company of a pair of married ghosts named Marion and George Kerby. Only Topper can see the ghosts, which leads to all manner of comedic and dramatic misunderstandings. The first "Topper" novel was adapted into a feature film in 1937, which starred Roland Young as Topper, and Constance Bennett and Cary Grant as the ghosts of the Kerbys. Young was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance.

By 1953, "Topper" had become something of a nostalgic classic, and CBS decided to re-adapt Thornton's novel into a high-profile television sitcom. The show stars Leo G. Carroll from "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and several Alfred Hitchcock movies as Topper, with real-life married couple Robert Sterling and Anne Jeffreys as the ghosts of the Kerbys. The series is currently free on Tubi.

In the show, Topper and his wife, Henrietta (Lee Patrick), recently bought the home that once belonged to the Kerbys. The Kerbys, meanwhile, recently died in an avalanche during a skiing vacation. Their ghosts returned to their home, along with the ghost of a St. Bernard rescue dog named Neil (Buck). As in the book and the movie, only Topper can see the ghosts, leading to all manner of comedic misunderstandings. The dog, Neil, loves martinis and would often drain the cocktails of the living. The series lasted for 78 episodes over the course of two seasons, with Anne Jeffreys introduced as "the ghostess with the mostest." It was a delightful, whimsical series about death. I can guarantee you that a young Tim Burton watched "Topper" reruns as a child.