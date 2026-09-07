25 Years Ago Today: One Of The Worst Adventure Movies Ever Debuted In Theatres

It's possible many folks missed seeing Peter Hyams' 2001 historical swashbuckler "The Musketeer" on the big screen because it was released on September 7, 2001, a mere four days before the September 11 terrorist attacks. That, one might rightfully note, would have distracted you from going to the movies. There was no way people were going to find and spread buzz about another Alexandre Dumas adaptation under those circumstances.

Of course, one might have also missed "The Musketeer" because it was widely panned by critics, so they wisely elected to stay away. "The Musketeer" is generally hated by those hoodwinked into actually seeing it, and it's barely remembered by everyone else. The most notable thing about it is the film's unusual hipster blend of French authorship and Hong Kong martial arts-based action. The film's stunt choreographer was Xin-Xin Xiong, a famed actor and stuntman who worked a lot with Hong Kong legend Tsui Hark. The advertising made it clear that "The Musketeer" was going to feature a lot of elaborate swordplay, wire work, and other types of action not usually seen in adaptations of "The Three Musketeers."

In this case, "Three Musketeers" protagonist d'Artagnan was played by American actor and former model Justin Chambers, who had been working in TV for a few years up to that point and had co-starred in the movies "The Wedding Planner" and "Liberty Heights." This was clearly intended to be Chambers' big break. Luckily, when the film bombed, he only had to wait a few years before scoring his career-making role as Dr. Alex Karev on "Grey's Anatomy." In addition, the movie co-stars Mena Suvari (then fresh off "American Pie" and "American Beauty"), as well as Tim Roth as the Man in Black, Stephen Rea as Cardinal Richelieu, and Catherine Deneuve as the Queen.