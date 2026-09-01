Street Fight Trailer: This Looks Like The Movie Mortal Kombat Wishes It Was

When last we checked in on Kitao Sakurai's live-action feature film adaptation of the classic Capcom video game "Street Fighter," we were pleasantly surprised by a trailer that deftly mixed comedy, earnestness, and martial arts mayhem. It looks every bit as silly as Steven E. de Souza's underrated 1994 "Street Fighter" movie, although it seems to approach its main characters, Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) and Ryu (Andrew Koji), as emotionally messed-up fellas who've fallen out of love with fighting.

By the look of things, Sakurai's "Street Fighter" will see Ken and Ryu getting their brawling groove back via the encouragement of Chun-Li (Callina Liang) and throwing down with the likes of Blanka (Jason Momoa), Guile (Cody Rhodes), Balrog (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson), and the ultimate final boss, M. Bison (David Dastmalchian). Sakurai, who directed Eric André and Lil Rel Howery in the screamingly funny "Bad Trip," is making a big leap from hidden-camera comedy to studio action extravaganza, but, again, he seems up to the task. At least, that was the takeaway from the first trailer. Does the latest trailer reinforce the good vibes of the first look?