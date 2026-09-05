Shirley Temple And 2 Movie Legends Headlined This Underseen 1948 Western

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2012, critic Dave Kehr wrote an essay for The New York Times about John Ford's relatively underseen 1948 Western film "Fort Apache," and he pointed out how it bucked some of the era's more racist trends by portraying Indigenous Americans as, well, actual humans. In too many U.S. Westerns released prior to 1948 (and after as well, sadly), Indigenous Americans are depicted as monstrous enemies to be defeated, with the term "cowboys and Indians" becoming a well-known American colloquialism. "Fort Apache" wasn't wholly revolutionary, but the fact that it had some sympathetic Indigenous American characters at all was a miniature coup. On top of that, it was a giant studio "A" picture that starred Shirley Temple, Henry Fonda, and John Wayne (and basically saved Wayne's flagging film career).

"Fort Apache" follows (seriously) Miss Philadelphia Thursday (Temple), a young woman traveling with her father, Owen (Fonda), to his new military position at the titular fort. On the way there, Philadelphia begins making goo-goo eyes at the young Michael O'Rourke (John Agar), the son of a prestigious Sergeant Major (Ward Bond). Meanwhile, Fort Apache itself is overseen by Captain Kirby York (Wayne), who has a lot of trouble explaining the realities of life there to the snippy Owen.

A big part of the movie involves Owen repairing relations with local members of the Apache people on a reservation, as his predecessor (Grant Withers) treated them poorly by offering very little food, way too much booze, and other shoddy wares. Many of the Apache have left for Mexico, and Owen is eager to bring them back. His plans are ill-advised at best, though, and he ends up causing a lot of death and damage.