Gilligan's Island Star Russell Johnson Appeared In A Classic 1950s Sci-Fi Movie Based On A Ray Bradbury Story

Three years prior to the most famous alien invasion movie with a twist, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "Gilligan's Island" star Russell Johnson appeared in a film exploring similar themes. 1953's "It Came from Outer Space" was based on a film treatment written by the great Ray Bradbury and saw the future Professor actor play a telephone linemen who becomes possessed by the extraterrestrials. In this case, however, the aliens prove to be much more benign than in other sci-fi horror movies from the era.

Alien invasion narratives were at the height of their popularity in the 1950s, with studios churning out B-movie after B-movie capitalizing on widespread fears of invasion propelled by the rise of communism. The Red Scare also imbued the decade with an ambient level of paranoia, one that all of these now beloved sci-fi horror movies capitalized. Nevertheless, "It Came from Outer Space" stands out for several reasons.

For one thing, it was based on Bradbury's story treatment "The Meteor," making it the first major film to use Bradbury's work as its source material. The author's short stories had been adapted for several anthology TV shows at the time, but "It Came from Outer Space" was a significant development in the author's relationship with Hollywood, and it may just be one of the best Ray Bradbury movies. What's more, the film represents the first collaboration between producer William Alland and director Jack Arnold, pre-dating their work on 1954's "The Creature from the Black Lagoon." "It Came from Outer Space" was even the first sci-fi movie to be shown in 3D. Story aside, then, Arnold's 1953 effort represents a seminal moment in sci-fi horror movie history. Johnson, who was just starting out, was no doubt thrilled to be a part of it.