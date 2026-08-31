This WWI Dark Fantasy Novel Is Like A One-Take Movie In Book Form

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The one-take, or a scene without any (apparent) camera cuts, has become the go-to filmmaking bravado move. There's almost nothing that more purposefully shows a director exercising control of their camera. It's hard not to regard one-takes as a blatant "look at me!" move, but the best one-take scenes in movies also show why so many filmmakers attempt them. Indeed, have you ever forgotten the thrill of when you first saw the tracking shot through the Copacabana restaurant in "Goodfellas?"

What's the next step to impress after a one-take? Staging and editing whole movies as if they're shot in a single take. One of the famous early examples is Alfred Hitchcock's 1948 experiment "Rope," though camera technology limitations forced some pretty obvious editing tricks. But as camera tech has advanced, we've gotten more one-take movies. See: Sam Mendes' "1917," which follows two young soldiers in World War I sent to deliver an urgent message, all presented in one (almost) continuous shot.

What you may not know is there's a book that captures almost the same feeling as watching "1917" — Daniel Kraus' "Angel Down," a WWI book written as one unbroken sentence. Now, the book is divided into chapters and has paragraph breaks, so it isn't borderline incomprehensible like an unformatted run-on sentence might end up being. But every paragraph begins with a lowercase "and" and concludes with a comma.

Kraus tips his hand at the end of Chapter 1, writing that the battlefields and carnage of the Great War are like "a sentence in a book careening without periods, gasping with too many commas, a sentence that, once begun, can't ever be stopped, a sentence doomed to loop back on itself to form a terrible black wheel that, sooner or later, will drag each and every person to their grave[.]"