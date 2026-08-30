Roger Ebert Praised Billy Bob Thornton's Remake Of A Classic '70s Movie

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Roger Ebert is one of the most beloved film critics of all time. He was knowledgeable, passionate, and had a rare talent for being able to entice mainstream moviegoers into checking out arthouse fare. He was also funny, particularly when tearing up a movie that he felt wasted his time (as recorded in the collection "I Hated, Hated, Hated This Movie").

Sometimes, however, he was exasperating. Many of Ebert's savage pans for significant and well-crafted films (e.g. Ken Russell's "The Devils," Richard Rush's "Color of Night," and David Lynch's "Blue Velvet") were baffling, but the ones that drove me up a wall were his three-star passes. While the most infamous might be his recommendation of the lumbering "Speed 2: Cruise Control," there was one review of his that I hated, hated, hated.

You see, Ebert had a personal problem with Michael Ritchie's "The Bad News Bears." The 1976 baseball classic centers on a misfit Little League team coached by an alcoholic former minor leaguer (played to curmudgeonly perfection by Walter Matthau), but it dredged up troubling memories of young Ebert being relegated to right field while better athletes showed off to their parents' delight. Ritchie's "Bad News Bears" is a vulgar/sweet romp, yet in his three-star review, Ebert insisted, "It's an unblinking, scathing look at competition in American society — and because the competitors in this case are Little Leaguers, the movie has passages that are very disturbing."

Later on, Ebert added, "[Ritchie] directs scenes for comedy even in the face of his disturbing material, and that makes the movie all the more effective; sometimes we laugh, and sometimes we can't, and the movie's working best when we're silent." Bizarrely, years later, he felt that Richard Linklater's de-fanged, Billy Bob Thornton-led remake leveled a more effective indictment of poisoned competition.