The Forgotten '90s RoboCop TV Series Was Far Better Than You Remember

Prime Video is currently in the process of adapting Paul Verhoeven's classic 1987 sci-fi film "RoboCop" to the small screen, with Dan Stevens starring as Alex Murphy (aka. RoboCop). The irony of Amazon, itself the real-world equivalent of the soulless Omni Consumer Products mega-corporation featured in Verhoeven's movie, being involved in such a project isn't lost on anyone. That said, Stevens is one of the more fascinating, and weirder, actors working today, so there may be hope for the show yet.

However, this new "RoboCop" series will only be the latest in a long string of "RoboCop" films and TV shows. To date, there have been four "RoboCop" movies (including the 2014 remake), two animated "RoboCop" shows (titled "RoboCop" and "RoboCop: Alpha Commando"), and a pair of live-action series (titled "RoboCop: The Series" and "RoboCop: Prime Directives"). That's a whole lot of coppage.

1994's "RoboCop: The Series" is probably the highest-profile "RoboCop" show produced up to this point. For the '90s, it had fairly impressive production design, and it definitely had better writing than other "RoboCop" series before and after it. It may have only aired for a single 20-plus episode season, but it was a slick and clever continuation of Verhoeven's movie only. (Yes, it ignored the events of "RoboCop 2" and "RoboCop 3.")

The series explores the Alex Murphy/RoboCop character (as portrayed here by Richard Eden) a little more deeply, allowing him to interact with his human side's family and giving him a new holographic sidekick in the form of Diana Powers (Andrea Roth), a scientist whose consciousness is shunted into a computer system early in the series. Yvette Nipar also co-stars as RoboCop's human partner Detective Lisa Madigan, an extrapolation of the Nancy Allen character from Verhoeven's movie.