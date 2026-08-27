Tim Curry Played A Scene-Stealing Villain In One Of The Best '80s Fantasy Movies

Tim Curry has sadly left us at the age of 80, but he leaves behind an indelible imprint in every artistic endeavor that was lucky enough to have him. He could clown it up with the best comedic actors on the planet, induce nightmares via uniquely horrifying characters, and seduce the whole planet with his androgynous sex appeal. You wanted Curry in your project, and, oftentimes, regardless of your sexual orientation, you just flat out wanted him.

The actor first made his mark in the 1968 West End production of "Hair" and racked up several spectacular theater credits before breaking through as Dr. Frank-n-Furter, the sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania, in the film version of Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." And while not an immediate hit, the movie gradually became one of the biggest cult sensations in film history.

Curry was a go-to performer when you needed flamboyant horniness. Unfortunately, even though he aced every assignment, his films had a tendency to, well, bomb. Most actors would struggle with this, yet Curry made a joke out of it, dubbing himself "Terrific in Turkeys." Indeed, since he never stopped booking steady work, why not have a little fun with your misfortune?

One of his most notorious flops was Ridley Scott's "Legend," a visually ambitious 1985 fantasy flick that was initially rejected before attaining cult classic status. At the time, its failure was a significant blow to Scott, who needed a hit after "Blade Runner" had bombed in 1982. It was also a setback for Tom Cruise, who starred as Jack O' the Green, a woodland resident tasked with reversing a wintry curse. Tim Curry, however, did not need a hit because directors would always need Tim Curry, and he stole Scott's movie as the wicked Darkness.