The LEGO Star Wars Super Destroyer Is Officially Its Longest Building Brick Set Ever

You might be looking at this LEGO build and thinking, "That's a lot of gray." Sure, it's not the most diverse build, but the nature of the LEGO stud system does allow an impressive recreation of the top of the Super Star Destroyer, which features a lot of little jagged details when viewed from far away.

LEGO

LEGO

Furthermore, the engines looks particularly cool from behind, and the shape of the ship is perfect. Combine that with the sheer size of this thing, and it's going to look mighty impressive on a shelf, assuming you have one that it can fit on. Just to enhance the size of the ship, there's also a scaled Star Destroyer that you can build alongside the Executor.

LEGO

As we said, since the ship is not at a scale friendly to minifigures or even the micro-scale minifigures that come with certain larger modular buildings from LEGO, it does include a nice little bonus feature. Fans will be able to build the scene where Darth Vader recruits a team of bounty hunters on the bridge of the Executor, including Boba Fett, to track down the Millennium Falcon. Joining the masked bounty hunter are Dengar, Bossk, IG-88, 4-LOM and Zuckuss, marking the first time all the bounty hunters have been in a single set.

The LEGO "Star Wars" Executor Super Star Destroyer set will be available to order for $799.99 on their website and in LEGO Store locations starting on October 4, 2026.