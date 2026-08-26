The LEGO Star Wars Super Destroyer Is Officially Its Longest Building Brick Set Ever
After the Death Star is destroyed in "Star Wars: A New Hope," the villainous Darth Vader commands the Galactic Empire from the Executor Super Star Destroyer, a massive ship that dwarfs the already intimidating Star Destroyers that give the Rebel Alliance plenty of trouble. Now, LEGO is letting you bring the signature ship home in its biggest form yet.
LEGO has unveiled the new Ultimate Collector Series version of the Executor Super Star Destroyer. Significantly bigger than the previous building brick version of the ship, this new brick model clocks in at 6,130-pieces. But the most impressive statistic in the new "Star Wars" LEGO set is the ship's size. This is officially the longest "Star Wars" LEGO set, measuring a whopping 53.inches long, 20 inches wide, and 7.5 inches high.
Since the LEGO Executor Super Star Destroyer is at a scale that doesn't quite match the size of the traditional minifigures, LEGO is als included an additional little diorama to pay tribute to one of the most memorable scenes from "The Empire Strikes Back."
The LEGO Super Destroyer looks intimidating in building brick form
You might be looking at this LEGO build and thinking, "That's a lot of gray." Sure, it's not the most diverse build, but the nature of the LEGO stud system does allow an impressive recreation of the top of the Super Star Destroyer, which features a lot of little jagged details when viewed from far away.
Furthermore, the engines looks particularly cool from behind, and the shape of the ship is perfect. Combine that with the sheer size of this thing, and it's going to look mighty impressive on a shelf, assuming you have one that it can fit on. Just to enhance the size of the ship, there's also a scaled Star Destroyer that you can build alongside the Executor.
As we said, since the ship is not at a scale friendly to minifigures or even the micro-scale minifigures that come with certain larger modular buildings from LEGO, it does include a nice little bonus feature. Fans will be able to build the scene where Darth Vader recruits a team of bounty hunters on the bridge of the Executor, including Boba Fett, to track down the Millennium Falcon. Joining the masked bounty hunter are Dengar, Bossk, IG-88, 4-LOM and Zuckuss, marking the first time all the bounty hunters have been in a single set.
The LEGO "Star Wars" Executor Super Star Destroyer set will be available to order for $799.99 on their website and in LEGO Store locations starting on October 4, 2026.