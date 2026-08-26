How Tim Curry Really Felt About The Rocky Horror Picture Show's Fans

Tim Curry has died. What a f***ing bummer. Curry was deeply beloved by several generations of loving, excitable weirdos, as his outsize acting style and multiple historic roles left him deeply entrenched in the pop consciousness. None may be better remembered than his performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Jim Sharman's 1975 musical "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," a film I have personally seen many hundreds of times. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has remained a weekly installment at the Nuart Theater in West Los Angeles, and it boasts regular late-night performances from local shadowcast Sins O' the Flesh. A shadowcast, for the newbs, is a cast of live actors who dress as the "Rocky Horror" characters and reenact the movie live, all while the film is projected on a screen behind them. I started seeing "Rocky" at the Nuart in high school, and continued to watch the movie as a Nuart employee for many years.

The Nuart, however, wasn't the only theater to boast a "Rocky" shadowcast. Indeed, "Rocky" is a global phenomenon, with shadowcasts still operating in many cities. "Rocky" wasn't the first midnight movie (that honor belongs to Alejandro Jodorowsky's "El Topo"), but it remains one of the most important. "Rocky" is a standout moment in queer history. Not only is the movie wonderfully, openly, unabashedly queer, but the repeated midnight shows provided a safe place for queer kids, trans kids, and anyone with any kind of kink could let their freak flags fly. There have been "Rocky" conventions, "Rocky" concerts, "Rocky" anniversary shows, etc.

Tim Curry was interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter back in 2025, and he expressed pride in the effect "Rocky Horror" has had on the world, and loves how it has been openly embraced by a queer audience, even to this day.