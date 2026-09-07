Lanterns Episode 4 Uses The Perfect Green Lantern Weakness From The Comics

In brightest day, in blackest night, no spoilers for "Lanterns" Episode 4 shall escape my sight. Beware!

It's sometimes hard to grasp how widely accepted comic books have become in the popular culture lexicon, how concepts and tropes that were ridiculed not very long ago are now embraced and even common. M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable" remains a gem of the genre, but seeing the movie have to explain rudimentary concepts about superheroes plays out very differently in a post-Marvel Cinematic Universe era.

This is to say, audiences are much more used to comic book shenanigans in their media than they were 20 years ago, to the point where now fans get mad if an adaptation doesn't embrace colorful costumes or sillier aspects of the source material. And yet, there are limits. There are some ideas and concepts that are just too silly to work, especially in adaptations as grounded and serious as, say, HBO's "Lanterns," DC's riskiest bet yet. So far, the show has mostly avoided the more fantastical elements of the "Green Lantern" universe, referring to rather than showing other Lanterns, poking a bit of fun at the impracticality of Hal Jordan's suit, and more. Episode 4 goes further, by showing us a weakness to the Green Lanterns that's way, way better than their traditional one.

It's become a bit of a punchline in comics that a Green Lantern's biggest weakness is, canonically, the color yellow. Just the color, in any way, shape, or form. "Lanterns" Episode 4 decides to kind of just ignore this, and instead go with a different big weakness — darkness. Turns out, bullets imbued with "darkness" nullify the ring's powers. Though still relatively silly, this works better than just a different color, and it's a weakness straight out of the comics.