30 Years Ago Today, One Of The Worst Comedies Ever Made Was Released In Cinemas

Harry Allred's picture book "The Stupids Step Out," illustrated by James Marshall, was first published in 1974 as an antidote to the squeaky-clean suburban bliss so often encountered in kiddo books like "Dick & Jane." The Stupids, like their namesake, were a family of dummies who were too stupid to fully comprehend the world around them. The two Stupid children, Buster and Petunia, for instance, don't know why they cannot slide up a banister. When it's bath time, Buster, Petunia, and Mr. and Mrs. Stupid, along with their dog, Kitty, get into the tub with their clothes on. They fear turning on the water, because they don't want to get their clothes wet. This is the kind of whimsical juxtaposition that is immensely appealing to second-graders.

"The Stupids Step Out" was followed by "The Stupids Have a Ball" in 1978, "The Stupids Die" in 1981 (they're fine, the power just goes out), and "The Stupids Take Off" in 1989. The books never had much cultural clout, but some weird kids might recall reading them and chortling.

There was, evidently, enough interest in "The Stupids" in 1996 to spawn a live-action feature film directed by John Landis. No one wanted it, and no one saw it; the film notoriously made only $3.4 million on a $25 million budget. "The Stupids" starred Tom Arnold (from "True Lies") as Stanley Stupid, Jessica Lundy as his wife, Joan, and Bug Hall and Alex McKenna as Buster and Petunia. The family cat is a bubble-shaped CGI cartoon figure. The film has only a 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 15 reviews) and was nominated for several Razzies (it "lost" Worst Picture to Andrew Bergman's "Striptease," but Tom Arnold "won" Worst Actor). So those who did see it hated it.