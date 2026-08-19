Tom Cruise's First Major Movie As A Lead Was A Complete Box Office Flop

Most young actors aren't thrilled when their first film as a lead gets savaged by critics and bombs at the box office. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, was likely overjoyed when the sex comedy "Losin' It," er, came and went in the spring of 1983.

Cruise was 19 when he made his film debut in Franco Zeffirelli's atrocious "Endless Love." Fortunately, it was a small role, and reviewers were focused on hyperbolically trashing "It Girl" Brooke Shields for giving a perfectly okay performance in a rotten movie. From there, Cruise made a much stronger impression as a gung-ho military academy attendee in Harold Becker's excellent "Taps." Indeed, while the film was intended as a showcase for Timothy Hutton and Sean Penn, Cruise made his mark by imbuing his combat-hungry character with a frightening intensity. He wouldn't be this scary again until Michael Mann's "Collateral." (Cruise is a different kind of unsettling in "Magnolia" and more sexy than horrifying in "Interview with the Vampire.")

"Losin' It" was technically his next movie, but it wouldn't receive a proper commercial release until a few weeks after his fourth film, "The Outsiders," hit theaters. It was helmed by Curtis Hanson, a genre chameleon who'd already written the 1970 Lovecraft adaptation "The Dunwich Horror" and the marvelously nasty crime flick "The Silent Partner" but was still finding his way as a director. Likewise, "Losin' It" looks promising on paper (with a talented cast that also features Shelley Long, Jackie Earle Haley, and John Stockwell), yet it grossed a paltry $1.2 million at the box office against a $5 million budget.