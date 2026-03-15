Tom Cruise Made His Debut In An Awful Brooke Shields Box Office Hit

Tom Cruise was a wholly unknown quantity when he went supernova in Paul Brickman's sex comedy classic "Risky Business." The 21-year-old had made a mild impression as a gung-ho military school cadet in Harold Becker's underrated "Taps," but that film was primarily a showcase for rising stars Timothy Hutton and Sean Penn. "Risky Business" belonged to Cruise, and that iconic scene where he lip-syncs to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll" changed his life, and Hollywood in general, forever.

If you're curious as to where it all started for Cruise, you can hit up YouTube to see him do his damndest with a clumsily scripted monologue about arson in Franco Zeffirelli's 1981 teen romance "Endless Love." Or, if gawking at a slow-moving, 116-minute cinematic car wreck is your thing, you can watch the whole godawful movie. This is clearly not one of Cruise's best movies.

Based on the celebrated novel by Scott Spencer, "Endless Love" was a star vehicle for red-hot model/actor Brooke Shields, who'd made a big-screen splash the year prior in the deeply silly shipwrecked-kids drama "The Blue Lagoon." Hollywood viewed the stunningly beautiful Shields as a superstar in the making, and thought that pairing her with the director of the beloved 1968 production of "Romeo and Juliet" would unlock her acting talents. She's certainly better than her empty vessel of a co-star, Martin Hewitt in "Endless Love," but the film's failure is all on Zeffirelli.