Why Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed Is The Best Character From The Scream Sequels

30 years ago, director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson completely reshaped the horror genre forever with the release of the meta-slasher classic "Scream." Centered around Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Dewey Riley (David Arquette, until 2022's "Scream"), and a rotating cast of Ghostface killers, the "Scream" franchise has expanded into a series of seven films, three seasons of a TV show, a video game, and multiple documentaries. Which is to say, the world of "Scream" beyond the original Woodsboro Murders (which inspired the film-within-a-film franchise of "Stab" movies) is incredibly expansive. To make a mark on the franchise and establish a legacy beyond adding to Ghostface's body count is no simple task, but the incomparable Hayden Panettiere did exactly that when she brought Kirby Reed to life in 2011's much better than you remember "Scream 4."

"Scream 4" arrived over a decade after "Scream III," with Williamson returning to write the screenplay and reuniting with Craven for what would become his final film. This was a slasher movie for a new generation, one who was well-versed in the "rules of survival" made famous by Jamie Kennedy's Randy Meeks in the original "Scream" and who was existing in an era where horror remakes reigned supreme. It was also a terrible time to be a woman with interests in male-dominated industries. We were just a few years away from the hellscape that became known as Gamergate: the targeted, misogynistic harassment campaign waged against diversity, feminism, and progressive changes in gaming culture that would infect all corners of fandom, horror included.

But Kirby was the antidote to the tired, regressive idea that "women don't love horror," and her adoration of the genre elevated her to an all-time great character in the "Scream" franchise.