Hayden Panettiere Almost Starred In An Acclaimed David Fincher Movie With Nicole Kidman

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Hollywood can be a viciously competitive place, especially for actors. Every time you're up for a gig, you're being judged not just on your talent but your appeal as a human being. It's hard not to take every audition as a referendum on your personality, which can make rejection particularly difficult to swallow. It's even worse when you book a role, only to have the filmmakers change their mind for whatever reason and go with another performer.

Hayden Panettiere experienced a lot of heartbreak throughout her tragically short life prior to her death on August 16, 2026. We'll always remember her as the cheerleader Claire Bennet in Tim Kring's NBC series "Heroes," as well as rising young country star Juliette Barnes in Callie Khouri's ABC drama "Nashville." I was also a fan of her work as the girl of Paul Rust's dreams in Chris Columbus' underrated film adaptation of Larry Doyle's YA comedy novel "I Love You, Beth Cooper." She was always a captivating presence, and she deserved so much better than she got in Hollywood.

Panettiere learned how hard it could be early on when she landed the part of Sarah Altman, the daughter of Jodie Foster's Meg Altman in David Fincher's "Panic Room" ... except, when Panettiere was cast, Nicole Kidman had the Foster role. When Kidman had to bow out due to re-aggravating an injury she'd suffered while shooting "Moulin Rouge!," Panettiere was devastated. As she wrote in her memoir "This Is Me: A Reckoning," "I was speechless. I did look like Jodie Foster. Not just that, but I'd earned this part. How could anyone take that away from me?"

The role went to Kristen Stewart, and Panettiere wouldn't find out until years later that her mom/manager was involved in her departure.