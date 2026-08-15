5 Best Amazon Original Movies To Watch On Prime Video After Project Hail Mary

In some ways, George Clooney feels like a movie star from a bygone era. So perhaps it's fitting that he's directed a pair of period-piece sports films that also feel like they're from a time long past. His 2008 football movie "Leatherheads" didn't connect with audiences, but I think 2023's "The Boys in the Boat" is a new classic in the Dad Cinema canon. Though it was made for Amazon, this is the type of movie that would have been running non-stop on TNT or TBS in the 1990s and early 2000s, before streaming upended the way we consume entertainment. There's a classical, meat-and-potatoes approach to the storytelling here — no frills, no excess, just functional storytelling from beginning to end.

The movie tells the true story of the junior varsity crew team from the University of Washington as they embark on an unlikely journey to represent the United States at the 1936 Olympics.

"What I loved about this film is it has such an old school film quality to it," star Joel Edgerton told me when I spoke with him and Clooney about it at the time. "Not just in the way it looks, beautiful cinematography, and some of the story elements and the romance is very old Hollywood movie romance, but even in the cadence of the dialogue. One of the things we talked about early on is taking away a lot of the air and things out of these exchanges so there's a real rhythm to it that conjures up that feeling of watching an old movie, too."