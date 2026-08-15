40 Years Ago Today: One Of The Greatest Sci-Fi Horror Movies Of All Time Was Released

"The Fly" began its life as a short story by George Langelaan, first published in a 1957 issue of Playboy Magazine. The story was about a woman named Hélène who is committed to a mental asylum after killing her husband, André. In a note, Hélène confesses to her brother-in-law that André had been experimenting with a new type of teleportation pod. When André climbed into the teleportation pod to test it, a housefly flew in with him, and he rematerialized with his head and arm replaced by a fly head and arm. The fly, meanwhile, had a human head and arm ... and it has gone missing. Hélène crushed the fly parts of her husband in a hydraulic press, by his explicit request.

"The Fly" was adapted into a celebrated feature film in 1958, directed by Kurt Neumann and starring Vincent Price as the brother-in-law character. Hélène was played by Patricia Owens and David Hedison played André. The fly makeup in "The Fly" is first-rate, and the film is genuinely scary. Many horror movie fans recall the scene wherein the human-headed fly is discovered in a spider web yelling, in a tiny voice, "Help me!"

"The Fly" was a hit, and warranted a pair of sequels that no one remembers. "The Return of the Fly" came out in 1959, and "Curse of the Fly" came in 1965.

40 years ago today, though, the remake of "The Fly" hit theaters, and it left a mark perhaps even deeper than the original short story or the 1958 feature film. Canadian director David Cronenberg reimagined "The Fly" as a slow-moving body-horror tragedy about a man slowly losing his life to a creeping, uncontrolled disease-like mutation.