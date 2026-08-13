Brie Larson's Underrated 2014 Crime Thriller Was Based On A Legendary Book

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Rupert Wyatt's 2014 film "The Gambler" starred Mark Wahlberg as Jim Bennett, a Los Angeles literature professor (!) who, because he enjoys feeding his own dangerous addiction, gambles to the point of self-ruin. At the beginning of the movie, he is already in debt to various dangerous underground gambling honchos and loan sharks, and if he can't pay it all off in a week, one such honcho, Lee (Alvin Ing), will kill him.

We learn early in "The Gambler" that Jim fosters extremely high standards when it comes to human excellence. He notes that William Shakespeare is a true master, and that most writers will never achieve that level of greatness. By that standard, almost all writers are failures. Unless one reaches as high as possible, then one needn't try. The only student of his he feels has any promise is a young woman named Amy played by Brie Larson. Amy, as it so happens, moonlights as a waitress in the same underground gambling den where Jim has lost all his money.

Jim's pride is at the center of "The Gambler." The most notable scene in the movie comes when a different loan shark named Frank (John Goodman) promises to loan Jim the money he needs to get out of debt with the more dangerous sharks ... but only if he admits, out loud, that "I am not a man." Jim, being full of himself, refuses. He gets the money from his mom (Jessica Lange) instead, and then gambles it all away.

"The Gambler" is a remake of a 1974 film of the same name directed by Karel Reisz and starring James Caan. That film, in turn, might be a loose adaptation of Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "The Gambler," first published in 1866.