Disney's Pirates Of The Caribbean Has An Official Prequel That You've Probably Never Seen

Gore Verbinski's 2003 big-budget adventure film "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," based on a series of rides at Disney theme parks, was probably a much bigger hit than anyone expected. It was an overpriced, bloated affair, costing $140 million and running 143 minutes, but the film's raucous tone, complex plot, and attractive cast drew in audiences in droves, and the film sailed off with over $654 million at the box office.

Of course, Disney did what it's best known for and immediately franchised the heck out of the movie. In 2006 and 2007, Verbinski made what was essentially a two-part mega-sequel in the form of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End." Assuming that audiences wanted the films to be even bigger and more complex, the sequels were massively expensive and achingly long, with "Chest" hitting the $225 million/150-minute mark, and "World's End" tipping over into $300 million/168 minutes. The formula worked, though, as the films made $1.06 billion and $962 million, respectively.

Disney has been chasing that high ever since. There have been two additional "Pirates" movies in 2011 and 2017, with the 2011 film also topping a billion. Disney also tried to replicate the "adventure novel" tropes of the movie with duds like "The Lone Ranger" and "Jungle Cruise," both of which lost fistfuls of money. None of the above films have matched the excitement of seeing that first movie back in 2003.

Few may know this, but in 2011, Disney also released an official 10-minute "Pirates" short film, included on a Blu-ray box set of the first four movies. It was called "Pirates of the Caribbean: Tales of the Code: Wedlocked," and it was directed by James Ward Byrkit, the filmmaker behind the brain-melting sci-fi film "Coherence."

It's pretty bad.