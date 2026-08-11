Reggie Bannister, Legendary Star Of Phantasm, Dead At 80
We unfortunately must share the tragic news of Reggie Bannister's passing, the memorable star of Don Coscarelli's "Phantasm" franchise. He was 80 years old. Bannister played the character, also named "Reggie," across five movies and five decades, beginning with the original "Phantasm" in 1979, all the way to "Phantasm: Ravager" in 2016. Easily the best film in Coscarelli's filmography, the character of Reggie was written specifically for Bannister and the character was based heavily on the actor and his friendship with the director. Horror fans loved him so much that they turned him into an icon, and horror directors quickly wanted to cast such a beloved figure in their movies.
Bannister appeared in over 50 film and television projects following "Phantasm," including the role of Herb Tooklander in the adaptation of "One for the Road," a short film sequel to Stephen King's "Salem's Lot." Horror fans will also recognize his performances in films like "Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation," "Wishmaster," "Bubba Ho-Tep," "The Mangler Reborn," "Cemetery Gates," "The Rage," "Doctor Spine," Bonejangles," and "Bloody Bloody Bible Camp," which he also produced.
Coscarelli took to X to express his grief regarding the passing of his friend. "I lost my hero yesterday," he wrote. The two first met when Coscarelli was still a teenager, and as the filmmaker wrote, "Little did I know that night would lead to literally a lifetime of working together with him on many films." He continued, "In the 'Phantasm' series, only Reggie could turn a simple role as an ice cream vendor sidekick into an unlikely action hero for the ages."And he's right. Bannister as Reggie is one of horror's all-time great characters, and his singular performance helped make "Phantasm" one of the best horror films of the 1970s.
The life of Reggie Bannister
Reggie Banister was born in Long Beach, California, and was always involved in various art scenes. A founding member of The Greenwood County Singers alongside the legendary Van Dyke Parks, Bannister was a touring musician until drafted to the Vietnam War. Once he returned, he dedicated his life to music and acting, with his collaborations with Don Coscarelli among his most famous. As the director said to honor his friend, "he went on to star in dozens of independent films, always enthusiastic about supporting first-time directors."
Throughout his acting career, Bannister released a number of albums as a musician and started the production company, Production Magic Inc., with his wife, Gigi. Bannister was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's disease in June 2016, but it was confirmed via TMZ that Bannister passed away on Sunday morning at their cabin, and that "Reggie was happy to be home during his final moments and died peacefully."
I was very fortunate to have met Bannister a few times over the years through the horror convention circuit, and he was always as charming and human as one could hope a celebrity could be. He had a sharp sense of humor, a passion for the environment, and a deep appreciation for the genre that made him a star.
No one will ever wield a custom-made quadruple-barreled shotgun quite like he did, and the horror genre is better having had someone like Reggie Bannister held up as a hero. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will be forever cemented through his all-or-nothing performances across 50 years.
Thank you for keeping us safe from the Tall Man.