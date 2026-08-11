Reggie Bannister, Legendary Star Of Phantasm, Dead At 80

We unfortunately must share the tragic news of Reggie Bannister's passing, the memorable star of Don Coscarelli's "Phantasm" franchise. He was 80 years old. Bannister played the character, also named "Reggie," across five movies and five decades, beginning with the original "Phantasm" in 1979, all the way to "Phantasm: Ravager" in 2016. Easily the best film in Coscarelli's filmography, the character of Reggie was written specifically for Bannister and the character was based heavily on the actor and his friendship with the director. Horror fans loved him so much that they turned him into an icon, and horror directors quickly wanted to cast such a beloved figure in their movies.

Bannister appeared in over 50 film and television projects following "Phantasm," including the role of Herb Tooklander in the adaptation of "One for the Road," a short film sequel to Stephen King's "Salem's Lot." Horror fans will also recognize his performances in films like "Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation," "Wishmaster," "Bubba Ho-Tep," "The Mangler Reborn," "Cemetery Gates," "The Rage," "Doctor Spine," Bonejangles," and "Bloody Bloody Bible Camp," which he also produced.

Coscarelli took to X to express his grief regarding the passing of his friend. "I lost my hero yesterday," he wrote. The two first met when Coscarelli was still a teenager, and as the filmmaker wrote, "Little did I know that night would lead to literally a lifetime of working together with him on many films." He continued, "In the 'Phantasm' series, only Reggie could turn a simple role as an ice cream vendor sidekick into an unlikely action hero for the ages."And he's right. Bannister as Reggie is one of horror's all-time great characters, and his singular performance helped make "Phantasm" one of the best horror films of the 1970s.