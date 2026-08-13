Before Dune, Zendaya Appeared In A Cult Netflix Sci-Fi Series That Was Canceled Too Soon

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, "The OA" is a trippy sci-fi/fantasy series that debuted on Netflix in 2016. It immediately attracted a small but passionate audience, and I recall multiple friends recommending it to me. This is only anecdotal, but I talked to more than one member of the clergy who was very fond of it, saying it touched on fascinating themes of the divine. To explain right away, "The OA" stands for "The Original Angel," so we're in theological territory right off the bat.

The series ran for two seasons, presented as "Part I" and "Part II," with "Part II" not airing until 2019. As of this writing, there hasn't been a "Part III," and I'm certain fans of the series wish there would be.

The pilot episode presents an interesting mystery. A young blond woman named Prairie Johnson (Marling) returns home after disappearing seven years earlier. She can now see after a lifetime of blindness, and insists that she be called the OA. She also refuses to reveal any details about where she was for the past seven years. The mystery only deepens from there, but, briefly, the OA says that she was actually born in Russia and that her original name was Nina. Nina had a near-death experience involving a bus and Russian oligarchs, and was, in the process, possessed by some kind of supernatural entity named Khatun (played by Hiam Abbass). And all of that was just the pilot episode.

Zendaya has a role in the second season of "The OA," playing a character named Fola Uzaki, a puzzle-solver who gets involved with ... okay, the mysteries on this show are complex, so I'll just say that she's there to help a private investigator named Karim (Kingsley Ben-Adir) with the plot.