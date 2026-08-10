How To Watch Jackass: Best And Last At Home

Johnny Knoxville, who turned 55 this year, has finally called it quits on the "Jackass" franchise. Honestly, given the multitude of gnarly injuries he's suffered over the last few decades, he probably should've bowed out at least five years ago. But inspired buffoonery waits for no man.

Knoxville has had run-ins with bulls, rams, anacondas, bees, and Butterbean. He's sustained 16 or 17 concussions (when you're up in that range, it's easy to lose count), busted his ankles, herniated his discs, and torn his urethra (which required him to perform urinary catheterization on himself twice a day for over three years). The concussions are the scary part. That much head trauma could place you on the path to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease that can cause dementia.

While we're grateful for all that Knoxville and the Jackass crew have done to their bodies and dignity since coming together in 2000, they're such likable guys that we want them to have a peaceful (if unavoidably achy) retirement. Nevertheless, the release of this summer's "Jackass: Best and Last" felt bittersweet. As with the previous "Jackass Forever," it's a surprisingly emotional examination of friendship and getting old, with this final installment hitting a little harder due to its mix of older stunts and brand-new absurdity. We don't want to say goodbye, but Father Time is undefeated. The fun must come to an end.

Fortunately, we'll always be able to revisit the Jackass party, and that includes "Jackass: Best and Last." Paramount Home Entertainment will make it available to buy or rent digitally, via the VOD platform of your choice, on August 11, 2026. And as is often the case with these wildcats, there'll be additional footage that didn't make the final cut.