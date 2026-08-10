Quote Of The Day By Brian De Palma: 'Coverage? That's Like A Bad Word To Me'

Of the 1970s movie brats who became filmmaking brand names during the height of the New Hollywood revolution, Brian De Palma has always been the most divisive. Born in Newark and raised in Philadelphia, he was, like Keith Gordon's character in "Dressed to Kill," a high school computer whiz with a voyeuristic bent. When he suspected his father of adultery, he surveilled him, à la Gordon's character in "Home Movies." By mining his unhappy childhood for storytelling material, De Palma quickly established himself as a technically brilliant formalist and a powerfully provocative moralist.

De Palma initially presented as a Robert Downey-esque counterculture satirist with "Greetings" and "Hi, Mom!" (which helped launch Robert De Niro's acting career), but he caught Hollywood's attention with the inventively shot 1972 horror film "Sisters." With each subsequent film — "Phantom of the Paradise," "Obsession," "Carrie" — he broadened his visual vocabulary by employing split-screens, split-diopters, slow motion, overhead shots, and masterfully choreographed/composed long-playing shots. From "Carrie" onward, De Palma has been the industry's leading practitioner of pure cinema. Every shot has value.

De Palma is also the greatest filmmaker to have never received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. Aside from the aforementioned movies, he's given us such ecstatic motion picture experiences as "Blow Out," "Scarface," "Body Double," "The Untouchables," the infuriatingly underrated "Casualties of War," "Carlito's Way," "Mission: Impossible," and "Femme Fatale." And all through this, he's almost always eschewed coverage — i.e. shooting scenes with multiple cameras so as to give one options in the edit. He knows what he wants shot to shot, and gets it. Very few filmmakers work this way today, and no one outside of Alfred Hitchcock has ever done it better than De Palma.