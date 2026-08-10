Watch This TV Show If You Miss Gilligan's Island

We here at /Film have written extensively about Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," and it makes sense, given the show's lasting cultural clout. Schwartz himself felt that the series — as seen through his favorite episode — was more than just an unrealistic slapstick farce, but a serious political microcosm of American society. Schwartz saw "Gillgan's Island" as a group of disparate people, all hailing from different classes — millionaires, the intelligentsia, the Hollywood elite, the working class — being thrust into a survival situation together and learning to, well, get along. Despite a lot of bickering, there are no serious conflicts between the characters on "Gilligan's Island," and survival is never a real issue. They have all the water and food they need, and they're all surviving just swimmingly.

Of course, when it comes to watching actual episodes of "Gilligan's Island," one doesn't really absorb any kind of political treatise or cultural fulcrum. Right on the surface, the series is just a goofy, kid-friendly sitcom with simple slapstick jokes and very broad character types. It's not too far away from being animated. There's a reason why "Gilligan's Island" was so popular: it was accessible. Kids loved it, and it made island survival seem like something kids could do. But, you know, without descending into "Lord of the Flies"-style savagery.

And if that's the case, there is at least one kid-centered "stranded-on-a-deserted-island" TV series that you can tune into if you miss "Gilligan's Island." It's not terribly well-known, so it's likely many of you are well-poised to discover "Flight 29 Down." It originally ran on Discovery Kids in 2005, but is now available on Tubi. It's essentially "Gilligan's Island" for teens.